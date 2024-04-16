Results declared for schools of eminence

Ludhiana, April 15
The results of the entrance exams for both schools of eminence (SOE) and meritorious schools were declared today. The results of the students, seeking admission in Class IX were declared by the state board.
According to information, around 5,000 students had got themselves registered for the entrance exam of which around 2,500 have qualified. Now, these qualified students will be given admissions in the 16 schools of eminence in the district. The exam for the SOEs and meritorious schools was held on March 30. It has been announced that the admission process at these school will be wrapped up by April 20.
