Results declared for schools of eminence

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 15

The results of the entrance exams for both schools of eminence (SOE) and meritorious schools were declared today. The results of the students, seeking admission in Class IX were declared by the state board.

According to information, around 5,000 students had got themselves registered for the entrance exam of which around 2,500 have qualified. Now, these qualified students will be given admissions in the 16 schools of eminence in the district. The exam for the SOEs and meritorious schools was held on March 30. It has been announced that the admission process at these school will be wrapped up by April 20.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.