Rohit Jain stars in RR Super Kings' title victory

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 27

Skipper Rohit Jain led from the front by hammering 153 runs to fashion RR Super Kings’ 58-run victory over Goyum Rising Stars in the final of the 3rd RJP Cricket League played at the SCD Government College for Boys ground here on Sunday.

Batting first, RR Super Kings posted a mammoth total of 279 runs for the loss of three wickets in the stipulated 15 overs. The highlight of their innings was swashbuckling batting display by Rohit who faced 53 balls and remained unbeaten on 153 runs, which included 19 sixes and eight hits over the ropes.

Nitish Jain scored 65 runs off 29 deliveries while Gaurav and Bhavik Jain contributed 18 runs each.

Goyum Rising Stars waged a spirited battle to overhaul rivals’ challenging total as Karan Jain and Raghav Goyal chipped in with 95 and 37 runs, respectively. Chirag Jain made 28 runs and Karan Singla scored 23 runs but they could not steer their team reach the target and they could muster 221 runs after losing six wickets.

For the winning side, Ritish Jain scalped two victims for 24 runs while Puneet, Harshit Jain and Jinesh Jain captured one wicket each.

For his outstanding batting performance during the league, Rohit Jain was declared the best batsman, best bowler and the player of the tournament as well.

Kamal Chatley and Harsh Chatley of Ludhiana Heights along with Jitender Jain gave away prizes to the winners. Manmohan Jain and Dinesh Goyal of the organising body Jain and Aggarwal Welfare Society congratulated the winners and thanked the participants and sponsors for their cooperation in holding the tournament.