Rs 1 lakh looted from food delivery boy in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Three miscreants looted Rs 1 lakh from a worker of a food delivery company on the elevated road near Jagraon bridge on Saturday evening. The police said the matter seemed suspicious as the complainant was frequently changing his statement. The complainant, Gurvinder Singh, said his friend had given him Rs 1 lakh, which was supposed to be given to another person at Sarafa Bazaar. When he reached near the Jagraon bridge, three persons stopped him and looted the money. Kotwali SHO Amritpal Singh said a probe was on to nab the suspects. TNS

Threat to blow up rly station

Ludhiana: Ant-social elements have threatened to blow up the city railway station. A letter was found in the office of the Director, railway station, a few days ago. GRP SHO inspector Jaskaran Singh said the letter was received recently and terrorists had threatened to blow up the railway station on May 23. After the threat letter, the Ludhiana police, GRP and RPF had increased surveillance and checking at the station. “We had already increased surveillance. However, no untoward incident occurred on May 23. We are alert and will not allow anybody to create law and order issues at the railway station,” the SHO said. Meanwhile, GRP officials said there was no need to panic.