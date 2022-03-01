Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 28

The city police claimed to have solved the case of looting Rs 5 lakh from the office of a courier agency at Grain Market near Jalandhar Bypass by four unidentified persons on January 7 with the arrest of four persons, including a former employee of the courier company. Two more accused persons are still at large.

Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, resident of Inder Colony, who is a former employee of the courier company, Surinderpal, alias Sonu, resident of Subhash Nagar, Rohit Kumar, resident of Karnail Chowk, Tibba, and Prince Mehta, resident of Karamsar Colony. Both Prince Mehta and Rohit runn a tea shop in Grain Market. The absconding accused have been identified as Vishal Mehta, brother of Prince Mehta, and Inder, resident of Subhash Nagar.

Giving details, police officials said four persons, one of them armed with a ‘datar’ (sword), had entered the office of the courier agency and threatened to kill Rishi Sharma, resident of Noorwala Road, and Vijay, alias Banty, both employees of the firm, if cash lying in the safe was not handed over to them. Sensing danger to their lives, Karan, another employee of the firm, who was also present at the spot, opened the safe and handed over Rs 5 lakh to the robbers. The police had registered a case under Sections 379-B(2) and 34 of the IPC on January 8 at the Salem Tabri police station in this connection.

According to officials, the police team investigating the crime received a tip-off on Saturday that the accused in the case were coming towards Jalandhar Bypass from Basti Jodhewal. “A naka was set up at Karamsar colony and a Honda City car (PB-10FK-3456), which was being driver by Prince Mehta, was stopped. All four occupants of the car were taken into custody and were later identified as the accused by employees of the courier agency in an identification parade.

Police officials said a Hero Splendour motorcycle (PB-10P-4165) used by the accused for committing the crime, datar (sword) and Honda City car were recovered from the accused. The accused were presented in a court today which remanded them in police custody for three days for further interrogation.