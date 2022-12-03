 Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again : The Tribune India

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Hot-mix plant lying shut, it remains closed during winter season

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

A broken stretch in Haibowal badly needs authorities' attention.



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 2

Amid a shortage of required material (aggregates), Municipal Corporation’s work to repair potholed roads has been stalled again in the city. A number of broken stretches in various areas have been crying for attention for months.

The MC’s hot-mix plant is lying closed these days due to the shortage of required material, according to officials. The plant is also likely to remain non-functional during the winter season. Hence, the people would be forced to suffer on potholed stretches in the coming days too, if the work is not done.

A resident of Bank Colony, PK Sharma, said roads in Haibowal, including their colony, had not been repaired for a long time. They were expecting that the civic body would repair the roads before the winter season but nothing had been done to date. The people have been left to suffer on the broken stretches.

Potholes on various roads in Focal Point, Jawahar Nagar, Dhandari and various other parts under the MC’s jurisdiction are yet to be repaired. A city resident, Rajwinder Singh, said potholes on different city roads must be repaired at the earliest as chances of mishaps remain always high. “It has been observed that the potholes in several areas have not been repaired for a long period. It is the responsibility of the civic body to ensure timely repair of the broken stretches to avert mishaps,” he said.

The MC’s hot-mix plant, which is used for mixing aggregates with bitumen to prepare premix material to repair roads, was lying closed on Friday. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said as there was a shortage of required material now, the plant was closed. Executive Engineer Sanjeev Sharma said if the required material was made available, the plant could be run for a few days. However, the plant would remain closed during the winter season.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to Mumbai hospital

2
Diaspora

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

3
Punjab

BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles

4
Trending

Man dies after iron rod breaks window, pierces his neck on board Delhi-Kanpur train

5
Nation

Narco test: Aaftab killed Shraddha in 'a fit of rage', reveals about her mobile phone, weapons he used to chop her body

6
Delhi

CBI busts a racket of 'sextortionists'; arrests Delhi resident for blackmailing US-based professor

7
Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

8
Punjab

Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India, says Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

9
Nation

‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress

10
Science Technology

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...

IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda

IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter slept in other room; accused arrested in Patiala

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab


Cities

View All

MC shifts vends to designated spot

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

3 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 44.95 lakh in Paris auction

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter slept in other room; accused arrested in Patiala

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

SDM summons entire executive body of LDCA

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes addl charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic