Security beefed up in region ahead of I-Day celebrations

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 5

Security has been beefed up in this part of Malwa falling under jurisdiction of Malerkotla, Khanna and Ludhiana (rural) police districts, besides Ludhiana Commissionerate.

ADGP SS Srivastava reviewed preparedness in some parts of Malerkotla.

Law and order situation in the state and situation following Nuh violence in Haryana had also necessitated enhancement of security as the region has substantial populations of all communities including Muslims, Christians and followers of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Authorities claimed that vigil had been enhanced at and around the venues of the Independence Day celebrations, educational institutes and busy markets of the region, thus necessitating rank and file in police to remain in the field for most of the time.

Specially constituted anti-sabotage teams have been directed to enhance vigil near the scheduled venues of celebrations, besides undertaking combing operations, to keep a watch on strangers and anti-social elements who might intrude the area under guise of visitors and relatives of residents.

Special checkpoints on Ludhiana-Malerkotla, Khanna-Malerkotla, Raikot-Barnala, Payal-Jagera Bridge, Ahmedgarh-Raikot and Ahmedgarh-Bija highways besides link roads have been established. The police have enhanced night vigil and intensified patrolling throughout the area falling under the Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Cops supervised by the DSP, Ahmedgarh, Davinder Singh Sandhu, DSP Raikot Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa and DSP Khanna Rajesh Sharma undertook combing and search operations in the localities situated under their jurisdiction.

Maintaining that the security had been enhanced to boost the morale of the residents and ensure smooth celebrations, Malerkotla SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said adequate measures had been taken to ensure that no anti-social element or stranger sneaks into the area. “We held meetings regarding security arrangements to be made ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the region and have started beefing up surveillance. Security of police stations, scheduled venue of I-Day functions and other government installations has also been enhanced and we have advised to keep round the clock surveillance around government premises,” said Grewal, adding that ADGP SS Srivastava had visited the region to review the arrangements.

Grewal said that flag marches, night domination and search operations are being conducted besides continuing regular law and order programmes.

