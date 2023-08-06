 Security beefed up in region ahead of I-Day celebrations : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Security beefed up in region ahead of I-Day celebrations

Security beefed up in region ahead of I-Day celebrations

Following Nuh violence, ADGP SS Srivastava reviews preparedness in Malerkotla

Security beefed up in region ahead of I-Day celebrations

DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu inspects an inter-district naka on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway.



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 5

Security has been beefed up in this part of Malwa falling under jurisdiction of Malerkotla, Khanna and Ludhiana (rural) police districts, besides Ludhiana Commissionerate.

ADGP SS Srivastava reviewed preparedness in some parts of Malerkotla.

Law and order situation in the state and situation following Nuh violence in Haryana had also necessitated enhancement of security as the region has substantial populations of all communities including Muslims, Christians and followers of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Authorities claimed that vigil had been enhanced at and around the venues of the Independence Day celebrations, educational institutes and busy markets of the region, thus necessitating rank and file in police to remain in the field for most of the time.

Specially constituted anti-sabotage teams have been directed to enhance vigil near the scheduled venues of celebrations, besides undertaking combing operations, to keep a watch on strangers and anti-social elements who might intrude the area under guise of visitors and relatives of residents.

Special checkpoints on Ludhiana-Malerkotla, Khanna-Malerkotla, Raikot-Barnala, Payal-Jagera Bridge, Ahmedgarh-Raikot and Ahmedgarh-Bija highways besides link roads have been established. The police have enhanced night vigil and intensified patrolling throughout the area falling under the Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Cops supervised by the DSP, Ahmedgarh, Davinder Singh Sandhu, DSP Raikot Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa and DSP Khanna Rajesh Sharma undertook combing and search operations in the localities situated under their jurisdiction.

Maintaining that the security had been enhanced to boost the morale of the residents and ensure smooth celebrations, Malerkotla SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said adequate measures had been taken to ensure that no anti-social element or stranger sneaks into the area. “We held meetings regarding security arrangements to be made ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the region and have started beefing up surveillance. Security of police stations, scheduled venue of I-Day functions and other government installations has also been enhanced and we have advised to keep round the clock surveillance around government premises,” said Grewal, adding that ADGP SS Srivastava had visited the region to review the arrangements.

Grewal said that flag marches, night domination and search operations are being conducted besides continuing regular law and order programmes.

#Malerkotla #Malwa #Mandi #Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

2
Haryana

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

3
Nation

'Feeling lunar gravity': Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit

4
Punjab

Sikhs in Australia's Queensland can carry kirpan in schools, here is what the court said

5
Punjab

'Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob': Witnesses

6
World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

7
Nation

3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

8
J & K

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes J-K's Gulmarg

9
Sports

Pakistan cops tell 17-yr-old world champ 'you won the medal for yourself', detain him for playing snooker late at night

10
Nation

Gujarat HC grants regular bail to ex-DGP in case of fabricating evidence to frame people in 2002 riots

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Toshakhana case: Imran jailed for 3 years, can’t contest next poll

Toshakhana case: Imran jailed for 3 years, can't contest next poll

Found guilty of corrupt practices

3 killed in fresh Manipur violence; 24-hr strike cripples Imphal valley

3 killed in fresh Manipur violence; 24-hr strike cripples Imphal valley

NUH FLARE-UP: At ground zero, ‘outsiders’ blamed for driving wedge

NUH FLARE-UP: At ground zero, 'outsiders' blamed for driving wedge

Congress: Why delay in restoring LS membership of Rahul?

Congress: Why delay in restoring LS membership of Rahul?

‘Carry out killings, no one will harm you, Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

'Carry out killings, no one will harm you, Tytler told mob': Witnesses


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Amritsar Civic body yet to recover Rs 8.2 crore pending property tax dues

Victims lost Rs 5.5 crore in over 200 online fraud cases in three years

Cops identify properties of drug smuggler Gurlal Singh

Two cops suspended for alleged corruption charges

Knotty Affair: Blatant misuse of poles in walled city’s telephone exchange area goes unnoticed

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Monsoon dispels fears of Sukhna Lake running dry

Thief active in southern sectors held

Get biodegradable products at one-stop shop in Chandigarh soon

Environment committee for strict enforcement of plastic ban in mandis

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

G20 summit: Frame contingency plan for waterlogging, PWD, Delhi MC told

After visit, Karnataka minister says mohalla clinics overhyped; AAP hits back

2020 Delhi riots: Court to hear arguments on day-to-day basis

President opens 2-day ‘Festival of Libraries’

SC sets aside NGT order on Najafgarh lake rejuvenation

13 illegal structures razed

13 illegal structures razed

Minister lays stones of development projects worth Rs 76L

Need for thorough probe in NDPS cases: Police chief

Three arrested with 3-quintal poppy husk

2 nabbed in assault, firing case

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at ~17.6 cr

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at Rs 17.6 cr

Residents suffer as no relief from overflowing sewers

Under-construction parking lot wall collapses, 2 injured

MP youth supplying weapons to Bambiha gang held with 8 guns

Empanelled architects’ list uploaded on website

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Patiala Cops crack murder of migrant worker

Security up in Patiala ahead of Independence Day

UGC nod to MA English programme of open varsity

Village gets Rs 5 lakh for playground

Sirhind railway stn to be upgraded