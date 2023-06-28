Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College organised a seminar on ‘Sustainable development in India: Issues, opportunities and challenges’. Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council president Dr SP Singh welcomed the participants and speakers to the event. He said that with a population of around 1.5 billion, India is facing huge challenges and opportunities to achieve sustainable development goals. Sanjay Kaushik, dean, College Development Council, Panjab University, highlighted various issues affecting trade and commerce with respect to sustainable development.

‘Inter-School Business Mania’

CT University organised the ‘Inter School Business Mania-2023’ competition. Prof Nikhil Monga, assistant dean, School of Management Studies, CT University, addressed the participants. He said the event’s motto was to foster critical thinking, creativity, resilience, teamwork and instill confidence among students to exhibit hidden talent. Pro-chancellor Manbir Singh said the competition provided a platform for students to showcase their innovative ideas.

Campaign against drug abuse

In an initiative against drug abuse, students from Akal Academy Schools participated in a campaign in Ludhiana. Officials said a total of 2,646 students from various Akal Academy schools in Ludhiana district participated in the drive. Arvinder Pal Kaur, principal, Akal Academy Dhindsa, said students took in the campaign called the ‘World’s largest hand impression’ campaign.