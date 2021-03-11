Seven fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

Seven persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,909 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 28 active cases in the district and 28 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present no Covid patient is admitted to hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 35,48,030 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 34,23,356 were found negative.

Samples of 3,157 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.