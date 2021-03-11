Shop worker held for concocting loot story

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

The police today arrested a man on the charges of concocting a loot story.

Yesterday, the police had registered a case against unknown armed robbers but today after the police nailed the lies of the alleged person, registered a case against him.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sambhav Jain.

Raminderpal Singh Bhatia, owner of Kanta Telecom in Daba, had yesterday lodged a complaint that two armed robbers had robbed his shop worker Sambhav Jain of Rs 84,000. The incident occurred when Sambhav was alone in the shop.

“During questioning of Sambhav, he was found to be changing his statement more frequently which put his role under scanner. When he was strictly asked, he admitted that he concocted a loot story and he lied to his employer Raminderpal about Rs 84,000 loot by armed men,” Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma said.

The CP said shop owner Raminderpal was not involved in concocting the story.

The CP revealed that the worker had borrowed some money from his friends which he lost in online gaming. He enacted a drama of loot to avoid payment to his creditors.