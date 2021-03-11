Six Nihangs held for youth’s murder in Ludhiana village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

The Khanna police today arrested six Nihangs who had brutally hacked a 26-year-old man to death at Majali Kalan village of Samrala.

The youth was tortured on Sunday and he succumbed on Monday. Yesterday the police had registered a case against nine Nihangs.

The arrested accused are Kulbir Singh, Hardeep Singh of Majali Kalan, Balwinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, Harpreet Singh Moru of Phullewal, Gursewak Singh of Phullewal and Kamaljit Singh of Otla village.

Accused Arsh Guru of Samrala, Satwinder Singh Babbu of Neelon Kalan and Sukhwinder Singh of Begowal are yet to be arrested.

The youth was killed on the suspicion that he had an affair with a girl of Majali Kalan village and he had kept her in his wrongful custody from 10 days. The girl is yet to be traced.