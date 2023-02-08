Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 7

A team of the Ludhiana rural police nabbed a notorious smuggler after a hot chase here on Tuesday. While chasing down the smuggler, the police party also fired shots at the Creta car of the smuggler. Even one of the car tyres burst during the police firing.

The smuggler was chased down after about a kilometer long hot chase. The smuggler was identified as Jagtar Singh (26), a resident of Miabaal, Phillaur. The police also recovered 50 gram of heroin from the smuggler.

The smuggler also rammed his car into two cars that came on the way while fleeing and also hit a motorcyclist who suffered injuries in the accident.

SSP, Ludhiana rural, Harjeet Singh told The Tribune that the police had information that smuggler Jagtar was on way to deliver the contraband to his clients in Jagraon. The police had laid a naka near the Jagraon grain market where the cops signalled the smuggler to stop his car for checking, but he accelerated the car and rammed it into three police vehicles.

Later, cops in three vehicles started chasing the smuggler. They had to fire at the smuggler’s car to burst a tyre. The smuggler did not fire at cops as he may not be possessing a weapon, the SSP added.

The SSP said three cases of drug smuggling were already registered against him at the Hambran police station Ludhiana, Khanna police station and Patara police station.

He said apart from registering a drug smuggling case against the accused, a case of attempt to murder would also be registered as he (accused) had tried to kill the cops present at the naka by ramming his car into them.