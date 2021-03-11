Softball Championship: Amritsar subdues Ludhiana to lift winners’ trophy

Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, May 2
Hosts Ludhiana waged a spirited battle against Amritsar before going down in a nail-biting finish (1-2) in the final of the 27th Junior Punjab Softball Championship for Boys held on Sunday and Monday here at Guru Nanak Stadium.
Eleven teams competed in this championship. Fazilka outplayed Ferozepur 4-2 to secure the third position. Pran Nath Passi, honorary general secretary, Punjab Softball Association gave away prizes to the position holders.
