Softball Championship: Amritsar subdues Ludhiana to lift winners’ trophy

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 2

Hosts Ludhiana waged a spirited battle against Amritsar before going down in a nail-biting finish (1-2) in the final of the 27th Junior Punjab Softball Championship for Boys held on Sunday and Monday here at Guru Nanak Stadium.

Eleven teams competed in this championship. Fazilka outplayed Ferozepur 4-2 to secure the third position. Pran Nath Passi, honorary general secretary, Punjab Softball Association gave away prizes to the position holders.