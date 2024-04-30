College hosts farewell parties

Patiala, April 29
The MCom-I students of the Postgraduate Department of Commerce at Multani Mal Modi College organised a farewell party, ‘Rukhsati’ for the outgoing students. Another farewell party was organised by the students of BSc-II.
The Head of Commerce Department, Prof Neena Sareen, addressed the outgoing students and shared some memorable memories from the classrooms. She said the success of a student translates into a personal achievement for a teacher. She urged the students to be hard-working and disciplined in their lives.
Addressing the gathering, the Registrar and Dean of Life Sciences, Ashwani Sharma, said these were formative years of the lives of the students, and they must focus on their plans for the future.
Various activities, such as musical chairs, modelling, and musical extravaganza, were organised at the event.
Senior students shared their college memories and their learning experiences.
