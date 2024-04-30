Speeding tipper crushes man

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 29

A speeding tipper crushed a youth who was standing on the roadside on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road in Khamano town today.

The deceased has been identified as Iqbal Singh, a resident of Khamano.

Police officials said that Iqbal Singh was repairing a tyre on his vehicle, which had punctured while driving. They added that a tipper coming from the Samrala side hit him and his trolley and dragged the person for some distance.

The police said Iqbal died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the tipper driver.

