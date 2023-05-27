SSP honours cop's son who cracked UPSC exam

Ludhiana, May 26
Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal today honoured Jaskaran Singh (23), who cleared the UPSC exam recently.
Jaskaran is the son of ASI Jagmohan Singh, currently posted as Wireless Operator at the Sadar police station, Khanna. He secured AIR 595 in UPSC examinations this year.
This was his second attempt for the exam, the SSP said. “I congratulated him and his family for bringing laurels for Khanna as well as Punjab Police fraternity,” the SSP added.
