Statue of Bhagwan Parshuram unveiled

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

A statue of Bhagwan Parshuram was unveiled at a park near the Dholewal chowk here today. The statue was unveiled in the presence of MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Ashok Parashar Pappi, besides several others.

It is pertinent to mention that the bronze statue of Bhagwan Parshuram, sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, has been installed at Parshuram Park near the Dholewal chowk by the Information & Public Relations Department of the Punjab Government.

MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina said this initiative of the Punjab Government was an instrument to connect youngsters to their ancestors and was a mark of respect to great reverend saints.

She said this would help create awareness among younger generations about rich religious legacy as well as historical and cultural heritage of the country as well as Punjab.

MLAs Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Ashok Prashar Pappi also attended the havan ceremony and paid floral tributes to Bhagwan Parshuram.