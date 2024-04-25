Teachers meet DEOs to seek resolution of anonymous complaints, election duty issues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

A delegation of teachers including representatives from the Democratic Teachers’ Union (DTU) met with DEO (Primary) Lalita Arora, Deputy DEO Jaswinder Singh and ADC Major Amit Sarin on various issues related to their work.

The meeting was fruitful, maintained the teachers, who met the officials under the leadership of Daljit Singh Samrala, district president, DTU.

The leaders brought it to the notice of the officials that anonymous complaints were being filed against the teachers leading to ‘unnecessary investigations’ due to which the time and energy of teachers was wasted besides harassment. The leaders demanded the implementation of a rational letter already issued by the education department regarding the disposal of anonymous complaints in Ludhiana. On the issue, Arora agreed and assured to send the letter to the block education offices immediately. Along with this, regarding the investigation against BPEO Indu Sood, Arora said a copy of the report of this investigation, which was conducted in an ‘impartial’ manner, will be given to the organisation within two days.

Arora assured the delegation leaders that the long-delayed increment of ETT teachers Gurminder Singh and Gurusar Kaunke would be released within two days.

During the meeting of the delegation with Deputy DEO (Secondary) Jaswinder Singh, the record of the pending salaries of 3,704 teachers related to two months of office duty was sought and the delegation was instructed to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Later, the delegation leaders met with ADC Major Amit Sareen for the employees’ demands related to the elections.

The leaders handed over some other supporting documents to ADC Major Amit Sareen related to the rules regarding the duty of women teachers in the home constituency. ADC Sareen assured the duty of women teachers will be allocated within their constituency. During the discussion, the demand of the leaders to pay the due remuneration of the employees on election duty with transparency was also put. In response to this, ADC Sarin said this time, election duty staff will not be given any opportunity to complain about payment of remuneration, if any problem arises, the representatives of the organisation should immediately bring it the notice of the local administration.

