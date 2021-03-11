Thief held, 8 mobiles recovered in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

The city police today nabbed a notorious thief and recovered eight cell phones from him. These mobiles were recently stolen by the thief from the city areas.

The arrested thief has been identified as Ketan Kumar, alias Ketu, resident of CRPF Colony, Urban Estate, Dugri.

The ACP, Civil Lines, Harish Behal, and SHO, Police Division 8, Kanwaljit Singh conducted a press conference regarding the matter.

Behal said the police had received a tip-off that Ketan Kumar is a notorious thief and he had recently stolen mobile phone of a doctor from the DMC Hospital. Accordingly the police party conducted a raid and nabbed Ketan Kumar. During the search of his belongings eight stolen mobile phones were recovered.

The ACP said Ketan Kumar also has a criminal past as one case of theft was registered against him at Dugri police station in October last year.

“We will seek police remand of the accused so that persons who bought stolen mobiles from him can also be identified and more recoveries of stolen mobile phones can be made,” added ACP Behal.