Thieves target bizman's house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

Thieves targeted the house of a businessman at Satjot Nagar, Dhandra road, and decamped with cash and other valuables worth lakhs.

The Sadar police have registered a case of theft and launched a probe to trace the miscreants.

Sanjay Grover, the owner of the house, said on January 24, he, along with the family, had gone to Amritsar to meet their relatives. The next day when they returned, they were shocked to see the broken locks of the main door. When they entered the house, they found the house ransacked. Locks of almirahs where cash and gold were kept were also lying broken and valuables were missing.

He said they also took away some important documents.

A few days after the incident, the owner filed a complaint with the police. ASI Davinder Singh said CCTV cameras of the area were being scanned to get any clue about the accused. —