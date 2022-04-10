Thousands attend shobha yatra in Mandi Ahmedgarh

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 9

Thousands of devotees paid obeisance to Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman and listened to bhajans recited by devotional singers Harminder Singh Romy of Khalilabad, Mukesh Bangra of Jaipur and their associates at a jagran held at MGMN Senior Secondary School here on Saturday.

The jagran was organised by the local unit of the Shri Bala Ji Trust. The event was preceded by an elaborate shobha yatra, which started from Jagera Road Gaushala and passed through various areas before concluding at Shree Ram Mandir.

Office bearers of various religious organisations welcomed the shobha yatra, arranged chhabeels and langars for devotees.

Decorated chariot, palki occupied by Natkhat Nand Lal, Mahishasur Sangam, wedding party of Lord Shiva and the army of Lord Hanuman were appreciated by all.

Over 50 cops supervised by Ahmedgarh DSP Harvinder Singh Cheema and SHO City Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, were deployed to prevent any untoward incident due to diversion of traffic. Senior Executive Engineer Amandeep Khangura said electric supply was disconnected for brief spans in different areas to avoid any electrocution accident.