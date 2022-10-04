Three drug peddlers land in Ludhiana Police net

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 3

The police have arrested three drug peddlers from various parts of the city on Sunday and have seized a huge quantity of contraband along with vehicles used for drug running from their possession.

A police party of the Special Task Force (STF), headed by inspector Harbans Singh, nabbed Jaspal Singh (25), residing in New Amar Nagar, Near Kartar Chowk, while the suspect was about to leave for drug deliveries in his Maruti Swift car (bearing registration no. PB-11AW-4241) on the basis of a tip-off. On search of his vehicle, the police seized 2.8 kg of heroin, an electronic scale, 80 empty pouches — all kept in a black Lenovo laptop bag.

During a preliminary interrogation, the suspect told the police that he was working as a gym trainer in Gill village and had been rendered unemployed by Covid-induced lockdown. He also got addicted to drugs and resorted to drug peddling to meet his expenses. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect.

In another incident, the police have nabbed Darshan Kumar, a resident of Bhattian village, from Mohalla Sant Nagar on Sunday. The suspects were stopped at a naka where he was stopped while riding a Honda Activa scooter (PB 10FZ 5572). Search of the suspect led to the seizure of 15 gm of heroin. He was booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and the scooter being used by him for drug trafficking was also impounded. Surinder Pal, a resident of Chuharpur village in Haibowal Kalan was arrested near the Ganda Nullah puli at Dairy Complex while riding a TVS Jupiter scooter (PB 10GR 4651). On search of the suspect, the police seized 5 kg of poppy husk. He was booked under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.