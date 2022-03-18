Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

The Health Department on Thursday confirmed three fresh cases from the district. Now, there are 25 active cases in the district and of them, 23 patients are under home isolation.

Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh informed that 1,09,753 positive cases have been reported from Ludhiana, while 14,731 from other districts or states here till date. He said a total of 2,278 patients from Ludhiana and 1,125 patients from other districts or states have died of the virus here till date.