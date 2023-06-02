Three theft accused try to escape from police custody, held

Ludhiana, June 1
Three suspects, who were arrested in a theft case, attempted to escape from the police custody by jumping from a vehicle in Khanna today. The police team, however, managed to arrest them.
According to information, the Maloud police today apprehended the suspects in an old theft case. They were identified as Sagar, a resident of Phagwara, Vijay, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, and Rahul of Mukerian.
The police were today taking them to the CIA staff for questioning. When the police vehicle reached the Samrala flyover, the trio jumped from the Jeep.
One of the thieves suffered injuries while jumping from the vehicle. He was admitted to a hospital.
