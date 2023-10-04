Trade unions seek Ajay Teni’s arrest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 3

Members of trade unions and farmers staged a protest rally and observed black day outside the DC office demanding justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident victims.

At the protest rally organised by the Samyukt Kisaan Morcha and trade unions, including the AITUC, the CITU and the CTU, protesters was demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni should be immediately arrested for the killings of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri.

The SKM leaders had earlier announced to mark October 3 as black day, demanding justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri victims.

DP Maur, a trade union leader, said, “Even after such heinous crime, Teni is enjoying all benefits as a minster. The Centre is hand in glove with the criminals.”

The trade union members demanded minimum wage to be Rs 26,000 per month. They also demanded withdrawal of cases against the farmers and workers; MSP for all agriculture produce based on C2 + 50% formula as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission; pension to the amount of Rs 10,000 per month for all senior citizens; withdrawal of Wage Code Bills and Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The protest rally was addressed by comrades DP Maur, MS Bhatia, Sukhwinder Singh Lotey, Jagdish Chand, Raghbir Singh Beipal, Vijay Kumar, Paramjeet Singh, Ram Lal.

