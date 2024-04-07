Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, April 6
The death of ACP (East) Sandeep Singh, along with his gunman, in a fatal road accident has caused a huge loss to the Punjab Police, particularly to the Ludhiana police. These sentiments echoed in the entire Police Commissionerate on Saturday and messages of condolences were shared by officials in their official and private police groups on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
Two days ago, on April 4, the ACP had celebrated his birthday with colleagues at his office. Officials at the Police Division 7 and ACP’s office employees organised a small gathering, where they brought a cake for him. The ACP had wholeheartedly thanked the police personnel for the celebrations.
SHO, Police Division 7 inspector Bhupinder Singh said while cutting the birthday cake, the ACP sir was quite happy. “We had never imagined that that the birthday celebrations of the official would turned out to be his last one. His loss cannot be compensated. May he rest in peace”
ACP, Industrial Area-A, Jasbinder Singh, said ACP Sandeep was a down-to-earth person and honest officer. He was dedicated to his job. “He was not only my colleague but also like a brother to me. May God give strength to his family for bearing the loss,” he said.
ACP Gurdev Singh said Sandeep was a gentle, humble and intelligent officer. He pray to the almighty to bless the departed souls of the ACP and his gunman Paramjot.
