Two more contract Covid-19 in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, two persons tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus on Sunday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,624 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Sunday, there were three active cases and all of them have been asked to isolate at their homes.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.34 per cent. Till date, a total of 40,37,416 samples have been taken, of which 39,08,492 were found negative.