 Two more members of extortion gang in police net : The Tribune India

Police officials address mediapersons in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 31

In an alleged extortion case in which a member of international extortion gang, Jagtar Singh, alias Jagga, of Feroke village, Zira, had recently suffered a bullet injury during an encounter with officials of the Ludhiana rural police in Jagraon, the police yesterday nabbed two other members of the gang identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Amna, and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, both residents of Chuharchak village in Moga.

The gang is allegedly being operated by Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dalla and his accomplices based in Phillipines.

Notably on January 22, Jagtar and his accomplice Amandeep had come to receive an extortion amount of Rs 1.5 lakh from a provisional store owner of Jagraon. Dalla and his aides staying in Manila, namely Manpreet Peeta and Amrik Singh, had demanded Rs 15 lakh extortion from the trader and they had sent the two suspects, who are also members of their gang, to collect part of the extortion amount. Since the Jagraon police was aware that the gangsters would come to collect extortion, a trap was already laid under the leadership of DSP Dalbir Singh. When a bag containing the extortion amount was received by them, the police started chasing the duo. During the chase, shots were exchanged between the police and gangsters. One of the gangsters, Jagtar, had suffered a bullet injury on his feet due to which he was arrested and his accomplice Amandeep had managed to flee the spot.

SSP Ludhiana (rural) Harjeet Singh said besides Amandeep and Jagtar, Sukhwinder was also arrested as he had sent Amandeep along with Jagtar to receive the extortion amount.

“We will seek their police remand to probe the case further and more disclosures are expected from the nabbed suspects. Their past record is also being scanned,” the SSP said.

Manila-based Dalla’s aide Amy also booked

SSP Ludhiana (rural) Harjeet Singh said during the questioning of the suspects, role of another suspect in the extortion racket Amritpal Singh, alias Amy Manila, a native of Chand Nawan, Moga, at present staying in Manila, had also cropped up and he was also booked in the already registered case.

“Sukhwinder was in touch with Dalla and other members of the Dalla gang staying in Manila, including Amy. So far, no past criminal record of Sukhwinder has been found but he has been operating the extortion gang here at the behest of Dalla and others, “the SSP said.

Manpreet Singh, alias Peeta, and Amrik Singh based in Manila (both close aides of Arsh Dalla), were already booked in the extortion case in the past.

