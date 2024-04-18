Two peddlers arrested with 760 gram heroin

Ludhiana, April 17
The special task force (STF) has arrested two smugglers and recovered 760 gram of heroin from their possession. The arrested suspects have been identified as Neeraj Kumar, a resident of New Shimlapuri, and Rajinder Singh, alias Gora, a resident of Mehmudpur. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the duo.
In a joint statement, Ajay Kumar, DSP, STF, and Harbans Singh, inspector, STF, stated that secret information was received that Neeraj was into drug smuggling trade and he had to deliver heroin to his clients on the Gill road. They said as per tip-off, the suspect was to use scooter (bearing registration No. PB10JH9223) to deliver heroin.
They said a naka was laid at a strategic place where after intercepting the scooter, it was stopped for checking. During checking, 760 gram of heroin was recovered from scooter’s storage compartment.
They said during questioning of Neeraj, he named Rajinder Singh as his close aide. After nominating Rajinder in the case, he was also arrested by the STF.
During preliminary probe, Neeraj admitted that he was into heroin smuggling trade for a long time and had come out on bail three months ago. Rajinder admitted that he was also facing a case registered by the Mansa police in 2022 and had helped Tinu, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to flee from the police custody. Apart from this, Rajinder was also facing one drug smuggling case in which he came out on bail around four months ago. STF officials said investigation was in progress to bust the entire drug supply line.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital
On June 29, 2023, Jaspal Singh was arrested by US Customs an...
UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm
Flooding trapped residents in traffic, offices and homes as ...
Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name
The woman claimed to be the man’s niece and sought to take o...