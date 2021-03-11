Two residents electrocuted in Ludhiana village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Two persons, Kuljit Singh (50) and Harvir Singh Kaka (25), died of electrocution while they were repairing a shed in agricultural fields at Rauni village in Khanna on Tuesday evening. Another four persons, Dalip Singh, Bhupinder Singh and two farm labourers, also suffered burn injuries in the accident. The incident occurred when they were repairing the damaged shed around the motor room in the agricultural fields. The shed came in contact with the low lying high-voltage wires. The two victims had died on the spot while the four others were taken to a hospital where their condition was said to be stable now. Meanwhile, village residents said they had been requesting the PSPCL to remove the high-voltage wires but to no avail. Rauni police post in-charge ASI Pargat Singh said after conducting the autopsy, victim’s bodies were handed over to their families. The police would initiate action in the case after recording the statement of the families of the deceased. TNS

Sewer connections of 9 dyeing units cut

Ludhiana: To avoid misuse of the Municipal Corporation’s sewer system, the civic body on Tuesday snapped the sewer connections of nine more dyeing units in Phase VIII and VI of Focal Point here. MC Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said the sewer connections of Dhawan Processors, Gian Chand’s unit, Sushil Kumar’s unit, BM Dyeing, VH Dyeing, Moga Line Processor, Smart Dyeing, Davinder Sandhu’s dyeing unit, all located in Phase VIII, and Golden dyeing unit in Phase VI of Focal Point had been disconnected on Tuesday.