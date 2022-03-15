Ukraine returnees worried about future

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 14

Students, who returned from Ukraine leaving their studies in between due to the ongoing war, are worried about their future. These returnees are mostly medical students. Some of them were pursuing their last semester. The war has caused huge financial loss and mental hardships, including academic breakdown.

Many students have not heard about any further development in their respective universities, which have put them on the crossroads.

Although the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has recommended that these students should be accommodated in local medical colleges, the process would be a real challenge.

A PIL has also been filed in the Supreme Court to seek directions for the Centre to provide a medical subject equivalency orientation programme for admitting Ukraine returnees in the Indian curriculum.

Aarushi Mohindra, a third year student of Kharkov National Medical University in Ukraine, said she had received no intimation from the university regarding continuation of their studies.

“We are just keeping our fingers crossed and hope that universitiesin Ukraine come up with some solution so that our studies do not suffer,” she said.

Kaushika, a Daba Road resident, was in her final semester at Kharkiv National Medical University. Only four months were left for the completion of her MBBS.

Ram Nihal Pathak, Kaushika’s father, said her daughter was in trauma and much disturbed. “At present, she is waiting for the university to take a decision. As the war is going on chances seems bleak, but we are hopeful that some decision will be taken either by Ukraine universities or the Indian Government,” said Pathak.

Gurasees was a final year student and his MBBS was scheduled to complete in May. “Now that war is on, we don’t know about the future of our course and when our exams will be held. Online option is also not possible in the present circumstances. Whenever the situation gets normalised, I will go back to Ukraine as I have to complete my studies,” he said.

Pooja, a first-year student at Kyiv Medical University, said her studies had just begun in December and now the war broke out between Ukraine and Russia. “I am hopeful that everything will be all right as my parents have spent their hard earned money for my admission. Otherwise, we should be adjusted in Indian medical colleges to complete our courses,” she said.