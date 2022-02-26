Upload performance report on portal, Punjab govt schools told

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 25

The Education Department has asked government schools — primary, middle, higher and senior secondary — to upload data of their schools on ePunjabSchool portal to claim an award.

A letter in this regard is sent by the Director General School Education (DGSE). The schools are asked to send details about its students, extra curricular activities, etc. Talking to The Tribune, DGSE Pradeep Agrawal said awards would be given to the best schools in all categories — primary, middle, higher, secondary, etc. It was an attempt to encourage and motivate schools to perform better.

Devinder Singh Chinna, principal of a government school, said schools were told to send performance reports on the basis of attendance of students, infrastructure, co-curricular activities, public contribution and school results. “Many schools have already uploaded the data while there are a few who are told to upload the same in three months. The authorities would access the performance of the schools and accordingly, they will be rewarded,” said a teacher.