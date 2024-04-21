Vehicle damages power pole, traffic hit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

The traffic movement was disrupted and business at several shops was affected after an electricity pole collapsed on the main market road in Ghumar Mandi, here.

According to an official of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), a vehicle rammed the pole last night, causing damage to it. Consequently, electricity wires and other cables fell down, obstructing traffic movement. Meanwhile, power supply in the area was also affected.

The collapsed pole was located on the roadside portion outside a shop. On receiving information, a team of the PSPCL sprang into action to remove the pole and cables. However, the repair work was going on till this evening.

Almost half of the damaged pole had tilted towards the ground, with some wires touching the road and others hanging in the air. The stretch was later barricaded to stop traffic movement to prevent any mishap.

The sub-divisional officer of the PSPCL, Ludhiana West, said the repair work would be completed soon, adding that a vehicle had rammed the power pole on Friday night.

Ramesh, a worker at a local store, said: “I don’t know how the mishap occurred. I saw the damaged pole and cables this morning. Many customers could not reach shops near the incident site as the road was closed for traffic movement.”

