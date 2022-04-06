Vehicles gutted in fire at Khanna police station

Ludhiana, April 5
A fire broke out at the Khanna city police station on Tuesday. A few vehicles (case properties) lying at the malkhana of the police station were gutted in the fire.
Malkhana is situated behind the restroom of the SHO and the fire could have spread to the room had the fire brigade not reached in time.
The police said a few vehicles, mainly two-wheelers, which were impounded in different cases, were parked in the malkhana.
The police said the reason of fire is still to be ascertained.
