Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

The vertical garden project under the Smart City Mission near Canal Bridge at BRS Nagar, here, is expected to be completed soon.

Finally, a power supply connection has been made available for the water supply system for the vertical gardens.

Notably, the project, under the Smart City Mission, was kick-started by Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on November 8, 2022, and it was supposed to be completed by January 31. But it missed the deadline. Last month, an official concerned had said the MC had not received the electricity connection to run water pumps for a dedicated drip irrigation system for the vertical gardens.

However, MC’s Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh said the civic body had got the power supply connection to make the water system operational at the project site.

He said pots were being installed at the site while saplings would be planted soon. He said the vertical gardens would be installed at 31 piers under the flyover.

It was earlier announced that plants of different varieties would be strung on bio-panels under the flyover, besides a dedicated drip irrigation facility will be set up for watering the plants daily. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2.17 crore. The company that handles the project will have to maintain the gardens for three years.

Gets power supply connection

Finally, a power supply connection has been made available for the water supply system for the vertical gardens. The work to install pots on panels at piers of the Southern Bypass flyover is underway and saplings would be planted soon.