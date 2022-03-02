Vijay Swaggers, Techno Finishers enter quarterfinals

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 1

Vijay Vallabh Swaggers and Techno Finishers scripted second consecutive victories to enter the quarterfinals on the third day of the fifth Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Premier Cricket League being held at the GRD Global Education Institute grounds on Hambran Road here on Tuesday.

Vijay Vallabh Swaggers routed Jainson Smashers by eight wickets while Techno Finishers defeated Bhomia Sunrisers by 17 runs to secure berths in the last eight stage.

Yesterday, Vijay Vallabh Swaggers had scored an emphatic nine-wicket victory over M Jain Super Kings and Techno Finishers prevailed over Sona Royals by one run.

In the first match on Tuesday, Jainson Smashers scored 95 runs for the loss of four wickets in the stipulated 10 overs in which main contributions came through Nitin Jain and Rohit Jain, who chipped in with 36 and 33 runs, respectively.

For Swaggers, Parth Jain claimed two wickets while Shubham Jain and Shreshth Jain captured apiece each to restrict the rivals’ innings below three digit total.

Swaggers surpassed the opponents’ total after losing only two wickets with four balls to spare. Their innings revolved around Kanav Jain and Nitin Jain who contributed 48 and 36 runs, respectively.

Techno Finishers beat Bhomia Sunrisers by 17 runs to record their second win in three matches.

Batting first, Techno Finishers scored 87 runs for the loss of six wickets with the captain emerging as the highest scorer (38*), followed by Bhavik Jain and Pulkit Jain who made 20 and 12 runs, respectively.

Chasing the target, Bhomia Sunrisers could muster 70 runs after losing nine wickets. Only Ritish Jain could reach double figure (29 runs). For the winning side, Karan Jain, Rahul Setia and Bhavik Jain got two wickets while Nemi Chand and Sunny Jain got rid of one batsman each.

In other matches played today, Redhill Rippers beat Sweet Touch Strikers by 44 runs, CM Valley Smashers defeated Sudarshan Tigers by 44 runs, Star Touch Strikers beat Manlio Sparks by 17 runs and Zizou Warriors overpowered Vira Ke Veer by 10 runs.