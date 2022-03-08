Waste compactors' project under Smart City mission gets 'delayed'

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 7

The Municipal Corporation’s project for installation of waste compactors under the Smart City mission is getting ‘delayed’. The sheds were constructed at a number of locations, but compactors and other machinery are yet to be installed there.

According to the information, 63 portable compactors and 26 hook loaders are to be installed at 22 locations by Ludhiana Smart City Limited.

Satinderpal Singh of the Scooter Sellers’ Market Association said, “A shed for the installation of the waste compactors has already been constructed in a nearby park, but machines are yet to be installed there.”

“We are forced to suffer as garbage is still dumped on the road near our shops. Thus, we appeal to the civic body authorities to install compactors at the earliest,” he said.

The sheds have also been constructed on Field Ganj Road, Cheema Chowk and some other locations in the city, but compactors are yet to be installed there.

The chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects, Punjab Chapter, and director, Ludhiana Smart City Limited, Sanjay Goyal said, “Discussions for the installation of portable compactors under the Smart City mission are being held for a long time, but this project seems to be getting delayed.”

“Open garbage dumps are a major issue in the city as these inconvenience people. This problem needs to be resolved at the earliest. The compactors should be installed at the secondary waste collection sites without any further delay,” he added.

An official of the MC and Ludhiana Smart City Limited said, “Sheds have been constructed at 10 sites till date for the installation of waste compactors. Once the required approval regarding compactors is granted by the higher authorities concerned the work to install machinery will start.”

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “The civil work has been completed while compactors and hook loaders will be installed at all identified sites before Diwali this year.”

Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) had to install compactors at 13 secondary waste collection points. A senior official of the LIT, Boota Ram, said, “The LIT has already installed compactors at 10 sites.”