Woman held with 100 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

The Ludhiana police arrested a woman and seized 100 gm of heroin from her possession here on Friday. The heroin is believed to be worth around Rs 50 lakh in the international market.

The suspect has been identified as Seema Rani, a resident of New Punjabi Bagh. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against her.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gurdev Singh in a statement issued said a police party was on patrol on Tibba Road on Thursday where on the basis of suspicion, the police stopped the woman for checking. During the checking of her belongings, heroin, Rs 30,700 drug money, 10 syringes and a digital weighing machine was recovered.

The ACP said during preliminary questioning, the suspect confessed that she had been into the heroin smuggling trade for a long time.

“We will seek police remand of the suspect and in further interrogation, entire drug supply line will be busted. The woman had been buying the contraband from some big drug suppliers of the state and of other states. We will nab each and every person involved in the drug chain,” Gurdev said.

When asked if the woman has a criminal history, the ACP said it was being probed.