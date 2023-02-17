Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

A woman along with her paramour allegedly poisoned her husband to death at Amaltas Enclave, Bhattian here.

Deceased’s cousin filed complaint Suspecting the role of the deceased's wife in the crime, his kin lodged a police complaint. Kapil Kumar of Bania mohalla, Phillaur, told the police the woman had an extra-marital affair with her neighbour and her husband was aware of the same.

The suspects have been identified as Shilpa, her paramour Jaswant Raj, who is also a resident of Amaltas Enclave. The deceased was identified as Varun Mittal (40).

Kapil Kumar of Bania mohalla, Phillaur, told the police that his cousin was an auto-rickshaw driver. In 2006, he got married to Shilpa, who was a resident of Sundar Nagar. The couple also had a 14-year-old daughter, Lovanya, from the wedlock.

On February 14, the woman had reportedly served some drink laced with poison to her husband after which the man breathed his last.

“The same day, I got to know about the demise of Varun. Afterwards, I lodged a police complaint and a case of murder was registered against the duo after preliminary investigation,” he said.

SHO, Salem Tabri, SI Harjit Singh, said both suspects were arrested and further probe was on in the case.