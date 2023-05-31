Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 30

The work to construct the upcoming Ludhiana-Ropar expressway has picked up pace after much delay caused in the past, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has confirmed.

While the construction of the 37.7-km stretch under Package 1 of the 104.44-km-long greenfield project, including a 19.5-km spur from Pipalmajra to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass, being built at the cost of Rs 2,857.14 crore has achieved 6 per cent completion within the limits of Ludhiana district, the land acquisition for the remaining 47.24-km stretch was underway, officials have said.

The development assumes significance as the stiff resistance by farmers to part away with their land coming under the entire Ludhiana-Ropar expressway was delaying the acquisition proceedings for 337.27 hectares to build a 47.24-km stretch.

PROJECT REPORT Length 104.44 km Cost Rs 2,857.14 crore Lanes 4-6 ROW 60-meter Status: Work started, land acquisition still underway Deadline: March 2024 Owner: NHAI Project Model: HAM Route: To start from Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway (NE-5) near Manewal village in Ludhiana and terminate on NH-205 at Ropar near Bheora village. Besides, a spur from Pipalmajra to Kharar will connect Ludhiana bypass

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that the work on Package 1 of the four to six-lane National Highway-205K from junction with NE-5 village near Manewal in Ludhiana to junction with NH-205 near Bheora village in Ropar, including spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass, had picked up pace after sufficient land was made available for the project.

“As of date, the project has achieved 6 per cent physical and financial progress,” he said.

Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project, said the possession of 30.7-km of the total 37.7-km land required for the Package 1 had been taken while the process to complete the acquisition proceedings for the remaining 7-km stretch under Package 1 was still on.

With Rs 951 crore civil cost and Rs 410 crore land acquisition cost, the total capital cost for Package 1, for which the work was awarded in September 2021, was Rs 1,368.91 crore for which 260 hectares of land was required. Of the total Rs 294.12 crore awarded for the land acquisition so far, Rs 203.47 crore has been deposited and Rs 97.55 crore, which accounts for 33.17 per cent of the total award money, has been disbursed to the landowners.

Arora divulged that the Package 2 comprising the 47.24-km stretch involved a civil cost of Rs 1,035 crore and land acquisition amount of Rs 461.71 crore, taking the total capital cost to Rs 1,488.23 crore. However, the possession of just 1.25-km land had been taken under the package so far, for which the work had been awarded in December 2021.

For the total 337.27 hectares of land under acquisition for Package-2, a sum of Rs 352.73 crore had been awarded, of which Rs 150 crore had already been deposited and Rs 86.24 crore had been disbursed to the farmers, which accounts for 24.45 per cent of the total award money.

The NHAI had approved 4-6 access-controlled highway with a route alignment connecting Manewal village in Ludhiana on the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway with Bheora village near Ropar for the construction of the greenfield expressway, which includes a 19.5-km spur from Pipalmajra to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass, and was being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase 1.

The expressway was being built in two parts under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) mode, and will connect Ludhiana, Ropar and Mohali districts.

Under the HAM mode, 40 per cent the project cost was provided by the government as construction support during the construction period and the balance 60 per cent was paid as annuity payments over the operations period along with interest thereon to the concessionaire.

While three railway overbridges to be built under the project had also been approved by the Northern Railway, the plan and profile of the project had been submitted and the alignment had been approved.