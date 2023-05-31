 Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace : The Tribune India

Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Barring seven-km stretch, land acquisition completed for package 1 of NHAI greenfield project

Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Work in progress on the Ludhiana-Ropar expressway in Ludhiana on Tuesday. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 30

The work to construct the upcoming Ludhiana-Ropar expressway has picked up pace after much delay caused in the past, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has confirmed.

While the construction of the 37.7-km stretch under Package 1 of the 104.44-km-long greenfield project, including a 19.5-km spur from Pipalmajra to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass, being built at the cost of Rs 2,857.14 crore has achieved 6 per cent completion within the limits of Ludhiana district, the land acquisition for the remaining 47.24-km stretch was underway, officials have said.

The development assumes significance as the stiff resistance by farmers to part away with their land coming under the entire Ludhiana-Ropar expressway was delaying the acquisition proceedings for 337.27 hectares to build a 47.24-km stretch.

PROJECT REPORT

Length 104.44 km

Cost Rs 2,857.14 crore

Lanes 4-6

ROW 60-meter

Status: Work started, land acquisition still underway

Deadline: March 2024

Owner: NHAI

Project Model: HAM

Route: To start from Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway (NE-5) near Manewal village in Ludhiana and terminate on NH-205 at Ropar near Bheora village. Besides, a spur from Pipalmajra to Kharar will connect Ludhiana bypass

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that the work on Package 1 of the four to six-lane National Highway-205K from junction with NE-5 village near Manewal in Ludhiana to junction with NH-205 near Bheora village in Ropar, including spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass, had picked up pace after sufficient land was made available for the project.

“As of date, the project has achieved 6 per cent physical and financial progress,” he said.

Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project, said the possession of 30.7-km of the total 37.7-km land required for the Package 1 had been taken while the process to complete the acquisition proceedings for the remaining 7-km stretch under Package 1 was still on.

With Rs 951 crore civil cost and Rs 410 crore land acquisition cost, the total capital cost for Package 1, for which the work was awarded in September 2021, was Rs 1,368.91 crore for which 260 hectares of land was required. Of the total Rs 294.12 crore awarded for the land acquisition so far, Rs 203.47 crore has been deposited and Rs 97.55 crore, which accounts for 33.17 per cent of the total award money, has been disbursed to the landowners.

Arora divulged that the Package 2 comprising the 47.24-km stretch involved a civil cost of Rs 1,035 crore and land acquisition amount of Rs 461.71 crore, taking the total capital cost to Rs 1,488.23 crore. However, the possession of just 1.25-km land had been taken under the package so far, for which the work had been awarded in December 2021.

For the total 337.27 hectares of land under acquisition for Package-2, a sum of Rs 352.73 crore had been awarded, of which Rs 150 crore had already been deposited and Rs 86.24 crore had been disbursed to the farmers, which accounts for 24.45 per cent of the total award money.

The NHAI had approved 4-6 access-controlled highway with a route alignment connecting Manewal village in Ludhiana on the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway with Bheora village near Ropar for the construction of the greenfield expressway, which includes a 19.5-km spur from Pipalmajra to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass, and was being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase 1.

The expressway was being built in two parts under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) mode, and will connect Ludhiana, Ropar and Mohali districts.

Under the HAM mode, 40 per cent the project cost was provided by the government as construction support during the construction period and the balance 60 per cent was paid as annuity payments over the operations period along with interest thereon to the concessionaire.

While three railway overbridges to be built under the project had also been approved by the Northern Railway, the plan and profile of the project had been submitted and the alignment had been approved.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP government in Punjab set to expand Cabinet; ‘giant slayer’ Lambi MLA Gurmeet Khudian, Kartarpur legislator Balkar Singh to be inducted

2
Haryana

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

3
Sports

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

4
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

5
Nation

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

6
Punjab

AAP to hold gathering of its Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs in Chandigarh tomorrow to explain its ordinance outreach

7
Nation

China hails India’s new Parliament as ‘great symbol’, accuses West of ‘divide and rule’

8
Nation EXPLAINER

Another controversy erupts around ‘Hindutva’ ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, this time over a film

9
Delhi

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

10
Diaspora

Indian-origin student in US shot dead by unidentified men: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources

There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...

North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...

Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals

Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals

After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...

Uniform evaluation system for all school boards likely by Nov

Uniform evaluation system for all school boards likely by Nov


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

JAC threatens protest in Tarn Taran over transfer of DCE Gursharan Singh Khehra

Tarn Taran Bar Association observes ‘no work’ day, residents suffer

Fading Mughal connect of Patti

2.98 lakh kids given polio drops in Amritsar district

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit

The mountains are to explore, not to roam, says Gurdial Singh

Unauthorised cuts on Chandigarh-Zirakpur road divider major traffic hazard

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Flatmate kills salon worker in Delhi

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Two held for robbery at gunpoint, 2 pistols seized

Public grievances cell of Punjab Police seeks swift resolution of complaints

Jalandhar native held for liquor scam in US

MP to aid of 3 youths stranded in Turkey

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Jagraon woman illegally detained in Oman, returns

Three of looters’ gang nabbed; cash, 2 sharp weapons seized

Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal

Soaring milk prices hit household budgets

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Sessions Judge inspects jails in Patiala, listens to inmates' grievances

22 rural women attend 5-day training course