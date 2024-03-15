World Sikh Environment Day: Over 1,100 saplings planted on banks of ‘Buddha Dariya’

Ludhiana, March 14
On the occasion of World Sikh Environment Day, Rajya Sabha MPs Balbir Singh Seechewal and Sanjeev Arora, and Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh (Bhola) Grewal, who is also the chairman of Vidhan Sabha committee formed for cleaning `Buddha Dariya’, planted 1,100 saplings of different varieties of trees on the bank of `Buddha Dariya’, near Jamalpur STP site on Thursday.
On the occasion, Arora appreciated MP Seechewal for taking an initiative to make `Buddha Dariya’ pollution free. He said MP Seechewal got ‘much deserved fame’ after he got cleaned around 160-km-long stretch of Kali Bein. He hoped that a day would come, with the efforts of MP Seechewal, when `Buddha Dariya’ would be clean like Kali Bein.
Arora said he is glad to see that efforts being made by the Punjab Government under CM Bhagwant Mann have started showing results. Referring to a water sample taken by MP Seechewal on the spot today, he added the Total Dissolved Solid (TDS) level read 158, which is satisfactory. He hoped the TDS level would come down further in the near future with efforts of cleaning `Buddha Dariya’ picking pace.
Replying to a question, Arora said there is an urgent need of ZLD (zero liquid discharge) by industrial units in the city. He said ZLD is possible only if there are one or two industrial parks in the city. He added he has already taken up this matter with the state government and hoped that something concrete would be done soon. He added it would be the responsibility of the industrial parks to ensure ZLD once these parks are set up.
MP Seechewal said the ‘Buddha Dariya’ would emerge clean after the silt in its bed is removed and zero industrial discharge is ensured. He said he is committed to clean ‘Buddha Dariya’ completely. He thanked Arora and local MLAs for extending their support for the cause.
