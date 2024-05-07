 Season 2 of The Broken News maintains its momentum as it calls out much that is wrong in our system — politics, journalism and corporate world : The Tribune India

  • Movie Review
  Movie Review
NET, FLICKS & MORE

Season 2 of The Broken News maintains its momentum as it calls out much that is wrong in our system — politics, journalism and corporate world

Season 2 of The Broken News maintains its momentum as it calls out much that is wrong in our system — politics, journalism and corporate world

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Nonika Singh

Journalism ki chita jal rahi hai usi ka dhuan hai… sounds like a hyperbole. Think again. Television journalism is fast plumbing to deplorable depths and touching a nadir. And we all are witness to its decline and death of ethical journalism.

Kahani ko sach bana kar, as against sach ko kahani ki tarah pesh karna has become the USP of this medium. As The Broken News returns for the second season, it once again takes us into the world where in a bid to break news, much of value is broken. Taking off from the first season, the feud between two rival channels, Awaz Bharati and Josh24X7, is very much alive and raring to go. The series opens with murder of brave journalist Radha Bhargav (Sriya). Hereafter, we move back in time when Radha has been branded anti-national and jailed. The man behind her infamy is but obviously editor-in-chief Dipankar Sanyal of rival channel Josh 24 x 7. His unethical behaviour is in direct proportion to his ambition to own the channel.

Jaideep Ahlawat reprising Dipankar Sanyal once again proves what a phenomenal actor he is. Though supposedly his character is fashioned after the hyperventilating news anchor whose name we need not utter. Since you all know this deshbhakt! However, trust Jaideep to not ape or follow anyone but to create his own reference point and flesh out a living-breathing journalist on his own terms.

The beauty of his characterisation lies in how he creates this conniving person without caricaturisation. His intentions are not always noble, but never unconvincing. Be it when he lands up in jail asking Radha to sign the apology letter or when he lashes out at his junior, after she bungles up or tells his estranged wife how he can’t give up, he is very much the nuanced actor. He says it all with a gesture here, an expression there. A smile, a scowl and even fluttering of eyes become tools in the hands of this fine actor.

Radha his bête noire is played by Shriya Pilgaonkar with equal force. Consumed by revenge, once out of jail, she takes him on and the powers that he serves. Her belligerent self might seem a bit too capricious for her own good. Her boss and editor-in-chief Ameena Qureshi (Sonali Bendre) remains the voice of sanity and reason. Sonali gets the equanimity of her part; looks and acts like the true representative of unbiased journalism we all need and are fast losing.

Though the series calls out much that is wrong in our system — politics, journalism and corporate world — it also does a fine balancing act. As the action moves from one television studio to another, you may wonder why most of the drama is confined to studios and anchors. But opinions and counter opinions, sadly, is what television journalism has been reduced to.

It reminds us truth is out there in the field, when both editors step out to follow their individual stories on ground. The editing by cuts and intercuts, juxtaposing the happenings in rival studios with felicity, heightens the engagement quotient. Even otherwise, with right degree of twists and turns, The Broken News maintains momentum and interest does not flag. The writing has a freshness and spark.

Inspired by real-life incidents, you can co-relate much of what is going on in the eight-episode series with what you are seeing around you. Power of trolls, electoral bonds, celebrities’ influence and, of course, can any series be complete without a murder or two. It’s here that writers bring in some thrilling elements.

One odd twist may not be palatable for why would a daughter come forward and reveal her father’s sins. Then, the moment Ronni (Akshay Oberoi) enters the scene as an employee of a foreign tech giant, you know where his presence is going to lead. The big reveal that does not concern him is surprising, redeeming journalism and journalists. Coming during election time, the cautionary note — don’t treat political figures as demigods — is timely. As is the Faiz Ahmed Faiz anthem Bol Ke Lab Azad Hai, which plays at the end of episodes.

(Streaming on Zee5) 

