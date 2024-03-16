 In praise of scepticism : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

In praise of scepticism

In praise of scepticism

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock file photo



CV Sukumaran

AS she accompanied her chirpy girl to school on her birthday with chocolates for distribution in her class, the mother had a word of advice: ‘Look, today if someone asks you your age, don’t reply’. ‘Why should I not, mummy?’ asked the little one inquisitively. ‘Because disclosing your age on your birthday will bring you bad luck,’ mummy said. Seeds of superstition are sown in the child’s innocent mind which was until then a ‘tabula rasa’ — a clean slate.

A neighbour has gone a step further. He will not divulge his age on any day of the year, not merely on his birthday. What is more, revealing the age of even his kin is anathema to him. The other day, when I ran into him, I found him in a cheerful disposition. He said his son, who works abroad, was coming home with his daughter-in-law and grandson to celebrate the little one’s birthday. ‘First birthday?’ I enquired. He pretended to have not heard me. I repeated the question. He changed the subject and talked about rising temperatures. Revealing the age of anyone in the family is not merely inauspicious but disastrous, he thinks.

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was an ardent advocate of scientific temper and free thought, and our Constitution bats for logical and rational thinking. Alas, messages after messages on social media tend to suggest that there is enough room for superstition, a tendency to find a pseudo-scientific basis for all irrational beliefs. We can’t underestimate people’s gullibility.

Examples of superstitious beliefs and practices are uncountable. A disgusting and disturbing news report mentioned that four infants died in Madhya Pradesh’s eastern districts of Shahdol, Umaria, and Anuppur after they were branded with hot bangles and iron sickles when they fell sick; the cruel practice was considered to be a remedy for all infantile disorders.

Among all kinds of superstitious beliefs, this one takes the cake: A friend vouched for the veracity of a claim on WhatsApp that ‘urine therapists’ had treated cancer patients by administering cow urine in the right doses at the right time of the day for a few months. This method has been found effective where conventional treatment did not work, he added. However, oncologists have junked the claim as it contradicts reason and logic and has no scientific evidence. I told him: ‘We could sit here and argue about cow urine therapy without finding a middle ground, but it is not going to substantiate your claim.’ Obstinately unyielding, he asserted: ‘Once the therapy becomes popular, oncologists the world over will be given a run for their money, while the urine therapists will be laughing all the way to the bank.’

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Punjab

Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP

3
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

4
India

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

5
India

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

6
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

7
Himachal

Himachal political crisis: Congress ex-minister, sitting Kangra MLA played anchor role during cross-voting for RS poll, says CM Sukhu

8
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

9
Himachal

Chamba: ADM, 5 others convicted in exam impersonation case

10
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Implement suggestions made by art historian Dr Goswamy, Purohit urged

Body in park: Two watchmen ‘killed’ youth over Rs 150, held

Two Kolkata natives held for fraud with retired cop

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as court refuses to stay summons

Manoj Tiwari highlights Centre’s initiatives for women

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments