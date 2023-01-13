11-yr-old breaches security cordon at PM’s roadshow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

There was a security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy during a roadshow in Karnataka when an 11-year-old boy, carrying a garland, managed to get within an arm’s length of him.

The PM was in Hubballi to address National Youth Festival (Swami Vivekenanda’s birth anniversary). He urged youngsters to indulge in positive disruptions, saying the runway for their take off was ready and it was their power that would make the 21st century the century of India. “Today, there are global voices saying this century is India’s century. It is your century, the century of India’s youth.” “This is a special time in history. You are a special generation. You have a special mission. This is the mission of making an impact for India on the global scene,” the PM said.

