4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

PTI

Palghar, January 31

Four people were killed when their car rammed into a bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

Two people travelling in the luxury bus received injuries in the accident which took place at around 3.30am near Mahalakshmi bridge on the highway, an official from Kasa police station said.

The four car occupants were travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai, located about 100km from Palghar, when their vehicle rammed into the bus from behind, the official said.

All four people, including a woman, died on the spot, he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

The two injured were hospitalised, the police added.

