 7 police personnel in Bihar suspended after Begusarai mass shooting : The Tribune India

7 police personnel in Bihar suspended after Begusarai mass shooting

2 gunmen went on a shooting spree killing a man and critically injuring 11 people on Tuesday

7 police personnel in Bihar suspended after Begusarai mass shooting

A man injured in Begusarai mass shooting receives treatment at a hospital. PTI

PTI

Patna, September 14

Seven police personnel in Bihar's Begusarai were suspended on Wednesday for the lapse in duty after two gunmen went on a rampage in the district, killing a man and critically injuring 11 people, a senior official said.

Additional Director General of Police (HQ) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said the police personnel were on patrolling duty and were suspended as they could not stop the two gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Begusarai on Tuesday.

A hunt is on to nab the two gunmen, who are yet to be identified, he said.

Those suspended were lower-rank police personnel, not above that of assistant sub-inspector.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the MP of Begusarai, alleged that whenever a 'Mahagathbandhan' government comes to power in Bihar, the law and order situation starts deteriorating.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar terms 'jungle raj' as 'janta raj', which is ridiculous. He is working under the pressure of the RJD leaders in the state," Singh said after reaching Patna.

He is scheduled to visit Begusarai later in the day.

A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others critically injured as the two gunmen fired indiscriminately in crowded areas.

#Nitish Kumar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC suspends two-year jail term of Daler Mehndi in human trafficking case

2
World

Pakistan PM becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during SCO summit; watch Putin's reaction

3
Haryana EDUCATION NOTES

Karnal: ICAR to work five days a week

4
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

5
Punjab

Six months of AAP govt in Punjab: After Sidhu Moosewala murder low, uptick in social sectors

6
Nation

We aren't interpreters of Quran: Supreme Court on hijab row

7
Nation

Six arrested for rape-murder in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, last rites of Dalit sisters performed

8
Punjab

Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi planned to attack Salman Khan

9
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

10
Nation

Ukraine-returned students can't be accommodated in Indian medical colleges: Centre tells SC

Don't Miss

View All
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Top News

Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

Chinese loan apps: Enforcement Directorate freezes Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

The funds have been frozen under the anti-money-laundering l...

PM Modi attends SCO summit in Uzbekistan

PM Narendra Modi calls for transit access among SCO nations

His call for providing transit access comes amid Pakistan's ...

Punjab former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to Patiala hospital

Sidhu Moosewala’s father shifted to Mohali hospital from Patiala; suffering from heart ailment

Doctors said he is suffering from Microvascular Angina and h...

Sonali Phogat death: CBI team arrives in Goa for probe

Sonali Phogat death: CBI team arrives in Goa for probe

The central agency team will visiting Anjuna police station ...


Cities

View All

VB unearths ~8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Tarn Taran: VB unearths Rs 8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Bhai Vir Singh's legacy lives on

Gurdaspur patwari nabbed for taking bribe

On Day 2, Amritsar MC collects Rs 39.6L property tax

5 nabbed; heroin, opium seized in search operation

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Up to ~1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Up to Rs 1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Shell firms registered on fake Delhi-NCR addresses

Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Mohali: Murder FIR lodged day after body found

25 more outdoor gyms soon in Chandigarh; Rs 1-cr e-tender floated

CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal

CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal

Delhi ACB summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

Woman falls off moving auto-rickshaw in Gurugram while fighting off phone-snatcher

Punjab and Delhi govts join hands for stubble-management

CBI must arrest me within 4 days if ‘sting’ shared by BJP has any truth: Sisodia

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Sarpanch of Sultanpur Lodhi village arrested for drug peddling

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Major dacoity bid foiled, 4 held

Major dacoity bid foiled in Ludhiana, 4 held

Guardians of Governance hold protest in Ludhiana, burn AAP govt's effigy

2 booked for murdering man at Sidhwan Bet

Sahnewal: Man held for raping 8-year-old daughter

Eight more contract coronavirus in Ludhiana

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Flouting UGC norms: Issuance of compliance certificates by Punjabi University under lens

Patiala: Sessions Judge inspects Central Jail, listens to inmates' grievances

Samples of food items collected in Patiala