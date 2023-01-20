AI imposes 4-month flying ban on Mishra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Air India on Thursday imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger last year. TNS

SC reserves order on Ashish’s bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. TNS

Global issues require joint action: Speaker

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to Tanzania, on Thursday called on PM of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa. Birla mentioned India's perspective that solutions to global issues like climate change require joint action and stressed that the two countries were important maritime nations in the Indian Ocean region. TNS

CBI conducts raids in Jharkhand

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of businessman Amit Agarwal after booking him for allegedly registering a false case against a petitioner who had levelled money laundering charges against him and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials said. PTI

Tata-Boeing delivers fuselage of copters

New Delhi: Tata-Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), the joint venture between Tata and US company Boeing, today said it had delivered the first fuselage (frame) for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army from its facility at Hyderabad. "This is a milestone and a testimony of our commitment towards 'aatmanirbhar' Bharat," said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India. TNS

Submarine ‘Vagir’ to be inducted on Jan 23

New Delhi: The fifth submarine of the Kalvari class, Vagir, will be commissioned into the Navy on January 23. The submarine, made by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with the Naval Group of France, was handed over to the Navy last month.