All sides must stop fighting, get talking: Jaishankar on Ukraine

New Delhi, April 27

India’s position on the Ukraine crisis is the most appropriate to deal with the ongoing conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday.

All sides should stop fighting and get talking, advocated Jaishankar even as he pushed back at European criticism of India’s approach by stating that India will engage with the world on its own terms and does not require anyone’s approval to do so.

“In our minds the best way forward is to focus on stopping the fighting, getting the talking and finding ways of moving forward. We think our choices, our positions are best placed to advance that,” he said.

“It is better to engage with the world on the basis of who we are rather than try to please the world as a pale imitation of who they are. The idea that others define us and we need approval is an era that we need to put behind us,” said Jaishankar.

India has neither condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine nor is an enthusiastic partner of the West in implementing sanctions against Moscow.

Asked what India expects from the world, the minister listed reliable and resilient supply chains and transparency and trusted technologies.

On the three things where India pulled up short in the last 75 years, Jaishankar said these were not paying adequate attention to the social indicators, not concentrating on manufacturing and technology and not giving as much importance and weight to hard security as India should have.

PM’s tour of Germany, France from May 2-4

PM Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2 to 4. In Berlin, the PM will hold bilateral talks with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the two will co-chair the sixth edition of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

EAM to visit Bangladesh, Bhutan

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will pay an official visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan from April 28 to 30.

