Allahabad High Court adjourns hearing of Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque case

It has fixed the next hearing date on April 4

Allahabad High Court adjourns hearing of Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque case

The Allahabad High Court. File photo

PTI

Allahabad, March 29

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanwapi Mosque complex case due to paucity of time after expressing dissatisfaction over the absence of any senior government counsel.

It has fixed the next hearing date on April 4.

Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intazamia Masjid of Varanasi, Justice Prakash Padia observed, “Though the central government and the state government are the party but it is unfortunate that no senior counsel is present on their behalf except Rajesh Kumar Mishra and Ved Prakash Dwivedi, learned standing counsel for the State.”

Earlier on March 24, the counsel representing the temple argued that the religious character of the place of worship remained the same as on the day of August 15, 1947, therefore, the provisions of the Place of Worship Act, 1991 cannot be applied.

Section 4 of the the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, bars filing of suit or any other legal proceedings with respect to conversion of religious character of any place of worship, existing on August 15, 1947.

The civil judge (senior division), fast track court of Varanasi, had directed the Archaeological Survey of India on April 8 last year to conduct a survey of Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex to find out whether a temple was demolished to build the mosque that stands there adjacent to the temple.

Subsequently, the high court, in the present case, had on September 9 last year stayed the Varanasi court’s order that directed the Archaeological Survey of India to “conduct a comprehensive physical survey” of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings of this case.

#allahabad high court #gyanvapi mosque #kashi vishwanath temple

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry. Know who her would-be-husband Pradeep Gawande is

2
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

3
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

4
Punjab

Punjab Revenue Officers Association goes on indefinite strike

5
Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

6
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's hideout, protected monument, in shambles

7
Punjab

4 names proposed for PCC president in Punjab

8
Punjab

Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Punjab

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

10
Trending

China is all praise for Arnab Goswami as 'angry host' trends on Chinese social media

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War: Two sides hold talks in Istanbul; Russian billionaire Abramovich in surprise attendance

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia promises to scale down operations near Kyiv and north Ukraine

Moscow’s pledge comes at peace talks with Ukraine; Kyiv prop...

Voting on no-confidence motion by opposition against Pakistan PM Khan to be held on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

No-confidence vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

Rashid was addressing the media here in the federal capital ...

ED stops journalist Rana Ayyub from flying abroad, asks her to join probe

ED stops journalist Rana Ayyub from flying abroad, asks her to join probe

Ayyub had rejected the allegations that she ‘misused’ donor ...

Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute: CMs of two states signed MoU in presence of HM Amit Shah

Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute: CMs of two states signed MoU in presence of HM Amit Shah

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972, which is when the...

Petrol, diesel price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Cities

View All

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Partial rollback of water tariff hike likely in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Panchkula shuttler wins Polish Open

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

New interchange station at Punjabi Bagh linking Green Line to Pink Line opened

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Jalandhar civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement in Jalandhar

Strike by bank, LIC staff hits services in Jalandhar

FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs 1,034 cr for next fiscal

No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

General House of Patiala civic body passes Rs 121-crore Budget

Patiala: Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vaccination drive slow in Patiala district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Punjabi University students