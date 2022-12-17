 Amit Shah says states too share responsibility for security in border areas : The Tribune India

Amit Shah says states too share responsibility for security in border areas

The role of BSF was discussed at EZC meeting, in the light of the increase in the operational area of the border force

Amit Shah says states too share responsibility for security in border areas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav at the 25th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council at Nabanna, in Kolkata, on Saturday. PTI Photo



PTI

Kolkata, December 17

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday at a meeting of Eastern Zone Council indicated to chief ministers that the states too share a responsibility along with the BSF for security in India's border areas.

Illegal infiltration, trans-border smuggling and the vulnerable India-Bangladesh boundary were among subjects discussed at the 25th Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting, chaired by Shah, at the West Bengal secretariat near here, a senior official said.

Talks on transportation facilities and water-sharing among the states were also held at the 25th EZC meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her counterpart from Jharkhand Hemant Soren, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Odisha minister Pradeep Amat, the official said.

The role of BSF was discussed, in the light of the increase in the operational area of the border force earlier this year. In response, according to sources, the home minister is believed to have indicated that the state governments too have a role to play in border security, according to sources.

The meeting also discussed resurgence of Maoist activities in Jharkhand-Odisha and Bengal. It was decided that states and centre will pool real time information on Maoist activities in the red zone in order to coordinate steps to neutralize the movement, officials said.

West Bengal chief minister also highlighted that arms are being smuggled into Bengal from neighbouring states and coordinated steps are needed to check this menace.

Shah, who is the chairman of the council, was accompanied by five home ministry officials at the meeting that began around 11 am and lasted for a little over two hours.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Odisha's Naveen Patnai skipped Saturday's session.

Shah later met the Bengal CM at her chamber on the 14th floor of the secretariat, the official said.

The Union minister left for Shillong soon after the meeting, the official added.  

#Amit Shah #Bangladesh #Border Security Force BSF

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

3 Punjabi youths held for 'senselessly' killing elderly couple in Canada

2
Bathinda

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

3
Punjab

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

4
Punjab

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

5
Himachal

Notice to Adani group for shutting down cement plants in Himachal 'unilaterally'

6
World

Canada police make biggest-ever haul of 2,500 kg of opium in Vancouver

7
Punjab

Panchayat officials duping NRIs, alleges Punjabi diaspora

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

9
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

10
Chandigarh

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

GST Council agrees to decriminalise certain offences, doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore

GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore; defines SUVs for 22 pc cess

The Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda ...

Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order

Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order

In its earlier order, it had asked the Gujarat govt to consi...

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar’s detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter ‘top secret’

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

Bhagwant Mann was at the receiving end when his government c...

BJP calls Rahul ‘Jaichand’, says Kharge should expel him from Congress

BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress

‘While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers dem...

Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home after seven months of his murder

Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home seven months after his murder

Moosewala was driving this Thar while he was shot dead by a ...


Cities

View All

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visit Tarn Taran schools

Implement minimum wages law, demand ASHA workers

Tarn Taran strike: ISI, Landa Harike gang plotted RPG attack; 7 arrested

Nanakshahi calendar: Controversy again over Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary date

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

Investment scam: Farmers protest in Bathinda, seek action against accused

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

MC, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in UT

Municipal Corporation, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in Chandigarh

Two alumnae of Punjab govt’s Armed Forces Preparatory Institute commissioned as Flying Officers

File affidavit on EWS admissions, High Court tells Chandigarh Adviser

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Scheme for transgenders' shelter to be implemented shortly, Chandigarh tells High Court

‘My daughter in unable to speak or eat’, says MCD school student’s father

‘My daughter in unable to speak or eat’, says father of Delhi girl assaulted by teacher

Infant from Bangladesh with cyst larger than size of his head undergoes successful surgery at AIIMS Delhi

G20 Summit: DUSIB, Delhi Police officials meet to plan relocation of beggars

Delhi court posts hearing on accused Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea to December 22

Man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Demolition of houses at Jalandhar's Latifpura: Issue reaches Parliament

Three more held in Nakodar murder case

Farmers’ dharna enters Day 21

SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

After 4 months, Ashu's PA surrenders before VB

Auto driver booked for violating 6-yr-old

Woman raped in moving car

Man gets 5-yr RI in snatching case

SAI Patiala’s 300-bedded hostel inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

SAI Patiala’s 300-bed hostel inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Manpreet Badal meets Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

Patiala Aviation Club on DGCA's radar over safety norms' violation

Man killed in roof collapse