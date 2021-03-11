Arvind Kejriwal: BJP can’t handle Kashmir; Pandits forced to leave Valley

New Delhi, June 5
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave the Valley due to the targeted killings of minorities and demanded the Centre put forth an action plan to stop such incidents.
Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ at Jantar Mantar here, he said this showed the BJP could not handle Kashmir and only knew how to do dirty politics.
The Chief Minister also hit out at Pakistan, accusing it of supporting terror activities in Kashmir. “I want to tell Pakistan to stop its petty tactics. Kashmir was ours and will always be part of India...if India decides, then Pakistan will not exist,” he said at the rally held against the targeted killings in Kashmir.
A spate of targeted killings in Kashmir started in May, which included that of Rahul Bhat, a clerk, who was shot dead inside the tehsildar’s office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district. Of the eight targeted killings since May 1, three victims were off-duty policemen and five were civilians.
Kejriwal said he would seek time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue and know the Centre’s plan to stop the killings in Kashmir. — TNS
AAP: BJP becoming ‘Congress-yukt’
Chandigarh: A day after four senior Congress leaders joined the BJP here, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said the BJP which talked of a “Congress-mukt Bharat” was itself becoming “Congress-yukt”. Stating this, AAP Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the BJP had levelled various allegations against many of the Congress leaders who joined it on Saturday.
